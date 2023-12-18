RR IPL Auction 2024 LIVE: Rajasthan Royals Captain, Batsmen, Bowlers, Keepers, Remaining Purse, squads

Just like CSK, RR also have a formidable unit. However, they will look to add more all-rounders and look for a backup for their ever-reliable Jos Buttler. At times, their death-bowling has cost them some close games. Thus, they will look to strengthen that particular area.
Here is a look at the squad and the remaining purse of Rajasthan Royals (RR) ahead of the IPL 2024 mini-auction -
The one-time winners Rajasthan Royals (RR) failed to reach the playoffs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 edition, early this year. After a bright start, the Sanju Samson-led franchise fell apart and managed a fifth-spot finish in the ten-team tournament. Thus, the forthcoming IPL mini-auction will be held in Dubai on Dec 19 (Tuesday). The upcoming auction holds a lot of significance for the 2008 winners as they look to reshape their squad for the next year's edition.
With some marquee players up for grabs, such as Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, etc., it will be interesting to see how the Men in Pink camp finalise their squad. Ahead of the IPL 2024 mini-auction, here is a look at RR's requirements, current squad and their remaining purse -
Purse - INR 14.5 Crore || Slots left - 8 || Overseas slots left - 3
Finishers: Shimron Hetmyer, Kunal Singh Rathore, Dhruv Jurel, Donovan Fereira
All-rounders: Riyan Parag
Spinners: R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa
Fast bowlers: Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Sharma, Navdeep Saini
Rajasthan Royals squad: Sanju Samson (c) (wk), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Avesh Khan (Traded)