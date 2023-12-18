RR IPL Auction 2024 LIVE: Rajasthan Royals Captain, Batsmen, Bowlers, Keepers, Remaining Purse, squads

The one-time winners Rajasthan Royals (RR) failed to reach the playoffs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 edition, early this year. After a bright start, the Sanju Samson-led franchise fell apart and managed a fifth-spot finish in the ten-team tournament. Thus, the forthcoming IPL mini-auction will be held in Dubai on Dec 19 (Tuesday). The upcoming auction holds a lot of significance for the 2008 winners as they look to reshape their squad for the next year's edition.