RR complete squad 2024: IPL 2024 Auction Rajasthan Royals players list, captain, batsmen, bowlers, keeper

With a good enough squad at their disposal, RR made sure they did their talking on the auction table with some smart but sensible business as they purchased Rovman Powell and Shubman Dubey. However, they then went missing for somtime before some late swoops for Abid Mushtaq and Nandre Burger.
RR complete squad 2024: Here is a look at the squad and the remaining purse of Rajasthan Royals (RR) after the IPL 2024 mini-auction -
RR complete squad 2024: The one-time winners Rajasthan Royals (RR) failed to reach the playoffs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 edition, early this year. After a bright start, the Sanju Samson-led franchise fell apart and managed a fifth-spot finish in the 10-team tournament. RR bought five players in the auction and now will focus on the on-field business when the season gets underway on March 22.
RR complete squad - IPL 2024 Auction:
- Rovman Powell bought for INR 7.4 crore ($890, 000).
- Shubman Dubey bought for INR 5.8 crore ($700, 000).
- Abid Mushtaq bought for $24,000
- Nandre Burger bought for $60,000
- Tom Kohler-Cadmore bought for $48,000
Purse - INR 20 lakh || Slots left - 3 || Overseas slots left - 0
Rajasthan Royals squad:
Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Avesh Khan (from LSG).