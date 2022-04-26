Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2022: Head-to-head, stats, trivia and predicted XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways when they take on in-form Rajasthan Royals at the MCA Stadium in Pune in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Tuesday. RCB were mauled by nine wickets in their last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad as they succumbed to the lowest total by any team in IPL 2022.

RCB were bundled out for a paltry 68 runs as their batting line-up suffered a terrible collapse. Faf du Plessis & Co. will be hoping to keep aside the batting woes from their last game and put on an improved show against Sanju Samson-led RR. RCB's top-order has been far from consistent this season as barring skipper Du Plessis none of the other two batters - Virat Kohli and Anuj Rawat have managed to make an impact.

While Kohli has bagged a string of low-key scores in his last few outings, Rawat has failed to impress despite being backed consistently by the franchise. RCB's middle-order has saved the side on a number of occasions already this year with the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed in top-notch form.

However, they were left exposed by SRH in their last game and the Rajasthan Royals will be looking to do the same at the MCA Stadium on Tuesday. Rajasthan Royals are heading into the clash on the back of a 15-run win against Delhi Capitals where their batters once again fired all cylinders with Jos Buttler notching up his second ton of the season.

Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has also continued his fine form with the ball while the likes of Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna have been among the wickets. RR have five wins in seven matches so far this season and will be hoping to continue their winning momentum against RCB on Tuesday.

Here is all you need to know about the RCB vs RR clash in IPL 2022:

Head to head:

Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore have met each other 23 times in the Indian Premier League. RCB lead 13-10 when it comes to the head to head record between the two sides in the league.

Stats:

Jos Buttler is already nearing the 500-run mark in IPL 2022 and has so far notched up a stunning 491 runs in seven matches so far this season. He is 58 runs ahead of where Virat Kohli was after seven matches when he scored a record 973 runs in IPL 2016.

Trivia:

RCB spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has a terrific record against RR captain Sanju Samson and has dismissed him four times in five innings. The spinner can be used against the RR skipper on Tuesday.

Predicted playing XIs:

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Karun Nair, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat/Mahipal Lomror, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudesai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

