Ronaldo, Messi, Lewandowski: FIFA announces the finalists of Men's Player 2020 award

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, Barcelona's Lionel Messi and Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski have been announced as the finalists for the Best FIFA Men's Player 2020 award.

All three strikers have had a prolific season. Cristiano Ronaldo had a great season with Juventus. He won the Serie A and was the second-highest goal scorer of the season. Lewandowski, on the other hand, played a crucial role in Bayern Munich's treble. Barcelona star Lionel Messi did not have a great season in terms of silverware, however, he still went on to win the record-extending seventh golden boot in La Liga.

FIFA also announced the finalists for Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper award. Liverpool's Alisson Becker, Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer, and Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak have been shortlisted.

For FIFA Men's Coach award, Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp, Bayern Munich's Hansi Flick, and Leeds United's Marcelo Bielsa are named the finalists.

The shortlisted candidates for the remaining categories are as follows:

The Best FIFA Women's Player: Lucy Bronze (England / Olympique Lyonnais / Manchester City WFC), Pernille Harder (Denmark / VfL Wolfsburg / Chelsea FC Women) and Wendie Renard (France / Olympique Lyonnais)

The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper: Sarah Bouhaddi (France / Olympique Lyonnais), Christiane Endler (Chile / Paris Saint-Germain), Alyssa Naeher (USA / Chicago Red Stars)

The Best FIFA Women's Coach: Emma Hayes (England / Chelsea FC Women), Jean-Luc Vasseur (France / Olympique Lyonnais), Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands / Dutch national team).

FIFA said that all winners, including those of the FIFA Fan Award and the FIFA Fair Play Award, will be crowned on December 17.