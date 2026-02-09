/Ronaldo falls behind in golden boot race amid protest over transfer inactivity by Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo's is not happy with Saudi Pro League and the country's Public Investment Fund (PIF) over playing favorites during the recent transfer window. As a mark of protest, Ronaldo has not featured in two matches for his club Al Nassr - on Monday (Feb 2) and Friday (Feb 6). After missing two matches, Ronaldo is now danger of missing out on the league's golden boot for third year in a row. After missing out on Friday's match, Ronaldo fell to third place in goal scoring tally with 17 goals to his name. Ahead of Ronaldo are Ivan Toney (19) from Ahli and Julian Quinores (18) from Al-Qadsiyah. There's no telling if Ronaldo will play the next match with reports suggesting that the Saudi Pro League ready to trade him if the Portuguese has made up his mind.

What is the whole drama between Ronaldo and Al Nassr

Ronaldo reportedly is not happy with his club Al Nassr for inactivity in the January transfer window. Al Nassr's competitor and Saudi Pro League table toppers Al Hilal, meanwhile, brought in heavy reinforcement during the same window including former French international Karim Benzama from Al Ittihad. Notably, both Al Nassr and Al Hilal are owned by Saudi's Public Investment Fund (PIF).

The money for transfer, however, comes through a player acqusition fund overseen by the league and distributed amond clubs on an annual basis, based on their size. The big four of Saudi Pro League - Al Hilal, Al Nassr, Al Ittihad and Al Ahli, believed to have received roughly the same amount last year.