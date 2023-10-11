Rohit Sharma leapfrogs Sachin Tendulkar for most hundreds in ODI World Cup with blistering knock vs Afg

It was runs galore at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi from the bat of Rohit Sharma as he smashed record books left, right, and center for India. Playing in his third ODI World Cup, Rohit broke Sachin Tendulkar’s long-standing record for most hundreds in the ODI World Cup as he scored his seventh ton in the coveted tournament. The ton against Afghanistan on Wednesday (Oct 11) also saw him register fastest hundred for an Indian in the ODI World Cup in just 63 balls surpassing Kapil Dev for the record books.

Rohit surpasses Sachin

Playing in his third World Cup, Rohit smashed his five hundreds in the 2019 edition, while he had one in the 2015 edition of the tournament. He was level with Sachin with six hundreds going into the World Cup and needed one more to leapfrog him. On the second ball of the 18th over, Rohit brought up his 31st ton in his ODI career which saw him break the record. His seventh ton was also special for multiple reasons as India were on fire in the match.

The Indian skipper scored the fastest ton in the World Cup, a record previously held by Kapil Dev when he scored an unbeaten 175 against Zimbabwe in 1983.

Fastest ODI hundreds for India (by balls faced)

52 - Virat Kohli vs AUS, Jaipur, 2013

60 - Virender Sehwag vs NZ, Hamilton, 2009

61 - Virat Kohli vs AUS, Nagpur, 2013

62 - Mohammad Azharuddin vs NZ, Baroda, 1988

63 - Rohit Sharma vs AFG, Delhi, 2023

Rohit finally bowed out on 131 off 84 which consisted of 5 sixes and 16 fours, scoring at a strike rate of 156. It is also the highest score in a World Cup match for India in a successful run chase as India march for back-to-back wins.

India register back-to-back wins

Riding on the success of Rohit, India have now registered back-to-back wins in the ODI World Cup to state their claim as tournament favourites. India beat Australia in the opening match on Sunday in Chennai by six wickets where KL Rahul and Virat Kohli were in top form. India successfully chased down the total of 273 runs with 15 overs to spare.

India will next take on Pakistan on Saturday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad with both teams getting off to a perfect start in the World Cup. India and Pakistan have won their opening two matches and will eye another win on Saturday. Interestingly, India have never lost to Pakistan in the World Cup in seven previous meetings.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE