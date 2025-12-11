/Robin Uthappa, Chris Gayle, Jacques Kallis to play in Legends Pro T20 League

The Legends Pro T20 League has added another group of heavyweight names to its debut season, confirming the participation of Chris Gayle, Jacques Kallis, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu and Stuart Binny. With each announcement, the league is shaping into a reunion of cricketers who have shared dressing rooms, rivalries, and countless memories over the years.



“Some of my best cricket memories involve the guys who will be playing for the league,” Gayle said. “I’ve played against Kallis when getting past him felt impossible, talked batting rhythm with Uthappa, and taken more Rayudu banter than I can count,” he laughed.

“And seeing names like Dhawan or Watson pop up again adds to that feeling. Coming back together brings back the jokes, the competitiveness, the respect. The Legends Pro T20 League is giving us that chance.”

Jacques Kallis echoed the sentiment, reflecting on the relationships that endure long after a career. “When you’ve been away from the game for a while, you realise how much you miss the feel of the bat in your hands,” Kallis said. “I’m genuinely excited to pick it up again that simple rhythm of hitting balls, finding timing, feeling like a player once more.

And seeing Michael Clarke step in as league commissioner adds a fresh energy. He’s always had a sharp cricketing mind, and his new role brings real professionalism and vision to the whole setup. It just makes you look forward even more to getting back out there and enjoying the game with familiar faces.”



Robin Uthappa spoke about reconnecting with players who shaped his journey. “I’ve faced Rayudu as an opponent and later shared a dressing room with him, and his intensity has always stood out,” Uthappa said. “With Dinesh Karthik, I’ve had plenty of chats about finishing games, and having played with him since my Under-19 days, there’s a natural camaraderie that comes from all those years together.

Shaun Marsh was one of those guys who made batting look effortless. Getting to experience this again without the pressure of franchise standings is something I’m genuinely looking forward to. It feels like picking up old cricketing friendships right where we left them.”



Ambati Rayudu reflected on the camaraderie that lasts beyond formats and seasons. “When you look around and see players you’ve fought against and won titles with, it reminds you why you love the sport".

“I’ve had tight games with Binny, long nets with Uthappa, unforgettable battles with Gayle, and some of my most moments are playing alongside Shane Watson. And when someone like Amit Mishra or Vinay Kumar walks in, it immediately feels like old times. Reliving even a slice of that was too good to pass up.”