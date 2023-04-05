'Rishabh Pant became better since MS Dhoni...' - Ganguly asks DC players to step up in IPL 2023

The David Warner-led Delhi Capitals (DC) have not had a bright start to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 edition. On Tuesday (April 04), the Delhi franchise locked horns with the defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) and lost by six wickets in defence of 163 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. Thus, this was DC's second defeat in a row. The current season is a litmus test for the 2020 runners-up as they are without their regular captain Rishabh Pant.

After suffering a horrific car accident, on December 30 2022, Pant has been out of cricketing action and is on the road to recovery. The swashbuckling left-hander will take a long time to recover and attain match fitness before he once again represents Team India and the DC camp. Ahead of DC's second game in IPL 2023, against GT, Director of Cricket Operations Sourav Ganguly, former India captain and BCCI chief, opined on Pant's absence and urged other star players to step up with him missing out.

'Rishabh Pant became better since MS Dhoni stopped playing'

“Obviously the team will miss Rishabh, but this is an opportunity for others to step up. We will miss him (Rishabh) for the season as players like (Jasprit) Bumrah, Rishabh and Shreyas are not replaceable in franchise tournaments and best are distributed to all teams. I see this as an opportunity for someone to become better because Rishabh became better since MS Dhoni stopped playing. That’s the way players are produced. You see (Shubman) Gill getting better, Rutu (Ruturaj Gaikwad) playing well, so it’s an opportunity. Rishabh will be missed but most important is his recovery,” Ganguly told reporters.