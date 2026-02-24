/Rinku Singh leaves India squad before Zimbabwe clash in Chennai - Here's the reason

India middle-order batter Rinku Singh has left the team camp and returned home just two days before their T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match against Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup 2026. The match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Thursday (Feb 26). It is a crucial match for India after their heavy 76-run defeat to South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. Rinku travelled home due to a family emergency and also missed the team’s practice session. It is not yet clear whether he will rejoin the squad before Thursday’s match.

According to an India Today report, Rinku Singh’s father has been admitted to a local hospital in Greater Noida and is currently on a ventilator. They also mentioned that the left-hander left Chennai early on Tuesday morning to attend to his father. Further details are awaited.

It still remains unclear when Rinku would return back to the team, as it depends on the situation at home. If he is unable to come back, India may look at bringing in a replacement. There is also some doubt over his place in the playing XI because the left-hander was dismissed for a duck against South Africa at a time when India needed him to score some runs and reduce the margin of defeat.

India vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8

The Super Eight fixture against Zimbabwe in Chennai has become crucial for India, as if they lose to Zimbabwe, they will almost be out of the tournament. Even with a win, their qualification chances remain uncertain due to a poor net run rate (NRR).