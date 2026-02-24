/'Hardik, Dube don't intimidate a batting line-up...': Akhtar tears apart India attack

Team India winning run ended on Sunday night after a 76-run defeat to South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium during the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match. The defeat has made things difficult for the defending champions, as even if they win their remaining matches against Zimbabwe and West Indies, a place in the semi-finals is not guaranteed. During the match against the Proteas, India struggled in both batting and bowling in Ahmedabad; their bowlers failed to control the game in the middle overs and did not have any plans. While chasing 188, the batters looked out of rhythm and put up their weakest performance of the tournament.

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar pointed out problems in India’s bowling attack. Speaking on Tapmad, he said that except for Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh, the bowlers seemed unsure about how to stop South Africa’s strong batting. He noted that Varun, who usually bowls at 97-98 kmph was slower at around 94 kmph and was even hit for a no-look six by Dewald Brevis.

“Indian bowling has been exposed. If you look at Varun, whose strength is to bowl at a speed of 97-98 kmph, he was clocking 94. And when he came into the attack, he was hit for a no-look six by Dewald Brevis," Shoaib Akhtar said.

Akhtar also pointed out that Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube were bowling at about 120 kmph, which was not threatening enough against a strong team like South Africa. Using them in the later overs has made it easier for the opposition to attack.

“Secondly, the likes of Hardik and Shivam Dube were bowling at a speed of 120 kmph. It’s not as if they are Malcolm Marshall, someone who would intimidate a batting line-up of South Africa’s calibre. If you are deploying them in late overs, such a counterattack from the Proteas was only inevitable," he added.

Akhtar also said that India made a big mistake by not playing wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav in such an important match. According to him, Kuldeep can confuse batters with his flight deliveries and take key wickets under pressure.

“I only want to say that the missing link here is Kuldeep Yadav. He is the guy who can actually deceive you in the air and can get you wickets when needed. He is a very competitive spinner. We know how a big match-winner he is."