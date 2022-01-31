Ricky Ponting recalls how he played a role in Rohit Sharma's appointment as Mumbai Indians captain

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting recently recalled how he played a role in Rohit Sharma's appointment as the captain of the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Rohit was appointed as the captain of the Mumbai Indians in the year 2013. Ponting was the head coach of the franchise at the time and he had suggested the youngster's name to the team management.

Rohit was recently appointed as India's limited-overs captain after Virat Kohli's departure. Though he has led India on a few ocassions in the past, Rohit is now the full-time skipper of the Indian team. He is the most successful IPL captain of all time with five titles to his name with Mumbai Indians and has impressed many with his leadership qualities over the years.

Ponting, who himself is one of the greatest captains of all time in international cricket, is a big admirer of Rohit as a leader. The former Australian skipper revealed how he sacrificed his own spot and suggested the Mumbai Indians management to hand over the captaincy to Rohit, a move that turned out to be a masterstroke.

"I was at Mumbai Indians when Rohit Sharma took over the captaincy there. I was bought in the auction to be their captain and unfortunately, I wasn't playing well enough after the first few games to keep myself in the team, so I had to make room for another international player to come into the side," Ponting said on 'The ICC Review'.

"The owners and the team management wanted to know who I thought would be the appropriate person to take over the leadership at the Mumbai Indians. There were a few names thrown around between owners and the other coaches but it was really clear to me that there was only one guy that can lead the team - he was a young guy and his name happened to be Rohit Sharma," he added.

Since taking over as captain of the Mumbai Indians, Rohit has led the team to a record five IPL titles and has become the most successful captain in the history of the league. He has also led India in a few tournaments and has tasted great success at the international level as well. Ponting heaped praise on Rohit for being a successful leader.

"I think the proof is in the pudding with what he has done at the Mumbai Indians since that moment on. He has been a very successful leader there and has been when he has led India on a few occasions as well. If I go back to what I said at the start about being on top of your game when you take over a captaincy role, then it is pretty hard to argue after what he has done with his Test cricket in the last 2-3 years. He has played as well as anybody in the world through that period of time, and we know how good he is as a white-ball player," said the former Australian skipper.

It remains to be seen if Rohit, who is one of the favourites to take over as India's next Test captain after Kohli, is appointed as the skipper in the longest format as well or not.