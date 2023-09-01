Retirement out of question for recovering Nathan Lyon as veteran spinner eyes series win in India, England

Veteran Australia spinner Nathan Lyon has almost recovered from the calf injury he suffered during the Ashes Test in Lord’s. Lyon is on the course to make himself available for Sheffield Shield games ahead of the Australian summer. The right-arm off-spinner, who for the first time in his career missed a Test or two due to injury, feels it came as a blessing in disguise as it helped him realise his hunger and desire to play and win major series.

Admitting to hating every moment of watching the Ashes from quite a distance, knowing he could be there and be the difference for his team, Lyon expressed his desire to continue playing for Australia in Tests. To prepare for the home series against Pakistan, Lyon would feature in the Shield games against South Australia at Adelaide Oval from October 15-18.

Speaking on his recovery, the veteran spinner said,

"It's coming along really nicely," Lyon told cricket.com.au. "First time ever in rehab, which is a new experience, but I've got all the support there at New South Wales Cricket and within Cricket Australia, so all going okay.

"I'm getting sick of calf raises, but should be pretty good come summer."

In the absence of Jack Leach - England’s premier spinner, Lyon had the window to make this away Ashes his own. But that didn’t happen, as injury cut short his stint, and he returned home for an extended layoff.

"I don't want this to come across arrogantly or anything like that, but I felt like I could be the difference within the two teams with Jack Leach going down at the start of the series," Lyon said. "I felt like there was an opportunity for me to be the difference in the two sides.

Lord’s injury gave Lyon new goals

Acknowledging it as a blessing in disguise, Lyon admitted that just by being home, sitting on his couch and watching the Ashes drama unfold, he realised his hunger for the game. Lyon said he always wished to win an away series in India and England and can keep himself charged and motivated to give a final shot.

With the next away Ashes four years away and Lyon already 35, he doesn’t feel any pressure to stick around till then.

"It's probably made me hungrier than ever, and it's the drive for me to get back and start getting better again. It's really driving me to chase some bigger things.

"I've said previously that I want to win in India and want to win away in England, and haven't been able to do either of them. So, it looks like I've gotta go round another cycle," Lyon added.