'Rest Well Brother': Wrestling universe mourns death of former WWE superstar Luke Harper

WWE superstar Jon Huber also known as Luke Harper and Brodie Lee passed away as the age of 41 on Sunday. His wife Amanda revealed that Huber was suffering from non-Covid lung issues for some time and had succumbed to it on Sunday to shock the wrestling universe.

“My best friend died today. I never wanted to write out those words. My heart is broken. The world saw him as the amazing @brodielee (fka Luke Harper) but he was my best friend, my husband, and the greatest father you would ever meet. No words can express the love I feel or how broken I am right now. He passed surrounded by love ones after a hard fought battle with a non-Covid related lung issue. The @mayoclinic is literally the best team of doctors and nurses in the world who surrounded me with constant love,” Amanda said in an Instagram post.

Jon Huber was currently under a contract with All Elite Wrestling where he performed in the stage name of Brodie Lee.

AEW Owner Tony Khan paid tribute to Huber in a Twitter post.

“I’m devastated by the loss of Jon Huber, known to fans as Mr. Brodie Lee, formerly Luke Harper. Jon was a great man. His family came first, his loving wife Amanda & their sons Brodie + Nolan. He loved wrestling & was great at it, he loved you fans. Please keep him in your hearts,” Khan said on Twitter.

WWE took to Twitter and said: "WWE is saddened to learn that Jon Huber, known to WWE fans as Luke Harper, passed away today at age 41. WWE extends its condolences to Huber’s family, friends and fans."

WWE legend Hulk Hogan also paid tribute to Huber.

“Totally devastated over the loss of Jon ‘Luke/Brodie. Such a great talent and awesome human being!” Hogan tweeted.

Braun Strowman and Mick Foley also paid their tributes to the former wrestler.