Record attendance of 87, 192 at Women's Euro final; beats previous men's and women's records

England and Germany locked horns for the summit clash of Euro 2022 at the iconic Wembley Stadium in England on Sunday. While the hosts came out on top, courtesy of a thrilling extra-time goal from Chloe Kelly, it was an occasion that could prove to be a major turning point for women's football.

Reportedly, a record crowd of 87,192 attended the final, making it the highest attended spectacle at both men's and women's European Championship.

The magnitude of achievement can be gauged by the fact that the previous attendance record for Men's Euro game was established in 1964. Back then, 79,115 fans attended the match at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid when Spain took on the erstwhile Soviet Union.

Moreover, in the last year's men's edition where England also reached the final against Italy, 67,000 people were in attendance. However, at the time, the capacity was reduced due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Meanwhile, the previous record for a women's Euro match was established earlier in the tournament when England faced Austria. At the time, 68,871 fans had thronged Old Trafford to watch the match.

Overall, the 2022 edition dwarfed its previous iterations as the total attendance of the tournament stood at 574,875. This is more than double the figure of the previous record of 240,055, established at the 2017 Euro's held in the Netherlands.

What happened in the final?

The final was an evenly contested game for the major part. While England drew the first blood in the 61st minute, courtesy of a delightful chip from Toone. However, Germany soon intensified the attack and equalised in the 79th minute, through a clever finish from Magull.

Thereon, it was a bit of a scuffle between the two teams as tired bodies toiled on the pitch during extra time. However, just when it looked like the final would head for a penalty shootout, Kelly stabbed one to the back of the net after receiving a curling corner kick.

England were crowned champions as Germany could not make any further comeback. This was the first major victory for the England women's team, more fondly called, the 'Lionesses'.

