Real Madrid vs Liverpool Live Streaming: How to watch UEFA Champions League 2023 Real Madrid vs Liverpool Live

Real Madrid vs Liverpool Live: Real Madrid has always returned to the UEFA Champions League in a dramatic fashion. On Wednesday, March 15, 2023, Real Madrid will lock horns with Liverpool at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Liverpool needs to do something miraculous to revert the 5-2 loss from the first leg in the round of 16. In 2019, Liverpool returned at home in the semifinals against FC Barcelona. However, it lost Camp Nou before scoring a 4-0 win in the second leg. In the history of the UEFA Championships, only Barcelona, Roma, and Deportivo La Coruna have overcome a three-goal deficit.

Over the weekend, the 1-0 loss at relegation-threatened Bournemouth took another hit at Liverpool's confidence. The last defeat has narrowed its chances of reaching the top four teams in the Premier League. Thus, it would be a thrilling match between Real Madrid and Liverpool.

Here are all the live streaming details about the UEFA Champions League Real Madrid vs Liverpool.

Real Madrid vs Liverpool Match Details

Date: Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Time: 08:00 PM GMT

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, Madrid Spain

Real Madrid vs Liverpool Live Streaming

Sony has the rights to telecast the UEFA Champions League matches. Thus, you can watch the Real Madrid vs Liverpool live match on Sony Ten Network on TV and Sony LIV App on mobile.

