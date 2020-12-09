Real Madrid vs Borussia Mönchengladbach, Champions League Live Streaming: When and where to watch RMA vs MÖN match?

Real Madrid is set to take on Borussia Mönchengladbach in a crucial Champions League clash that will decide the fate of the Spanish giants. A draw will be enough for Zinedine Zidane's team if Shakhtar Donetsk loses at Inter Milan.

Real Madrid are on the verge of an early exit from the Champions League after losing to Shakhtar twice. Zinedine Zidane's fate in the club relies on the match.

Injury-plagued Real Madrid will witness of their skipper Sergio Ramos and Dani Carvajal.

When will Real Madrid vs Borussia Mönchengladbach, UEFA Champions League (UCL) begin?

The Real Madrid vs Borussia Mönchengladbach, UEFA Champions League (UCL) will begin at 1:30 AM IST on December 10.

Where will Real Madrid vs Borussia Mönchengladbach, UEFA Champions League (UCL) be played?

The Real Madrid vs Borussia Mönchengladbach, UEFA Champions League (UCL) match will be held at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano in Madrid.

Which channel will telecast Real Madrid vs Borussia Mönchengladbach, UEFA Champions League (UCL)?

The Real Madrid vs Borussia Mönchengladbach, UEFA Champions League (UCL) will have a live telecast on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten HD.

How to watch the live streaming of Real Madrid vs Borussia Mönchengladbach, UEFA Champions League (UCL)?

The live streaming of Real Madrid vs Borussia Mönchengladbach, UEFA Champions League (UCL) will be available on Sony’s streaming platform.