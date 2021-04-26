RCB's Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa pull out of IPL 2021, to fly back to Australia

Royal Challengers Bangalore players Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson have pulled out of IPL 2021. The two bowlers will be getting back to Australia because of personal reasons and will be inaccessible for the remainder of the league.

RCB announced the development on Monday, reiterating that they respect the duo’s decision.

Despite the fact that RCB didn't give a justification for Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson's withdrawal, numerous media reports have indicated that India's developing COVID-19 cases might have prompted their takeoff.

Several overseas players, particularly from Australia, are thinking about leaving IPL 2021 to keep away from the danger of not having the option to get back later. That comes as a few nations have restricted departures from India attributable to the devastating second influx of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ALSO READ: Jadeja playing well opens many options for Team India, says Kohli

Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson get back only days after the Australian government declared that it would decrease the number of allowed flights showing up from India by 30%. Numerous different Australians have communicated their interests in the crumbling circumstance in India, with Delhi Capitals mentor Ricky Ponting calling the circumstance 'very grim'.

The RCB duo turns into the furthest down-the-line players to leave the IPL 2021 bio-bubble this week after Rajasthan Royals pacer Andre Tye and Delhi Capitals spinner Ravichandran Ashwin did likewise in the course of the most recent couple of days.

ALSO READ: From Maxwell to Dhawan: Five players who have rocked IPL 2021 so far

Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson's unavailability brings the number of abroad players at Royal Challengers Bangalore's down to six. The franchise will currently have the choice of naming substitutions, and it is not yet clear who RCB get to fill their decreased squad now.