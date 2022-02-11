RCB would definitely target Ishan Kishan at IPL mega auction, he will become a big player: Harbhajan Singh

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh believes Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will definitely target Team India's star wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction. An explosive batter who can open the innings and bat in the middle-order as well, Kishan has seen his stakes rise in the last couple of years, owing to his exploits in the IPL and international cricket.

Kishan was released by Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL mega auction this year and is among the top Indian players to watch out for at the two-day event in Bengaluru on Saturday and Sunday. Kishan had played an instrumental role in Mumbai India's title triumph in IPL 2020 where he notched up 516 runs in 14 games. He can provide much-needed versatility in RCB's batting line-up with his ability to strike the ball from the word go.

Ahead of the IPL mega auction, Harbhajan has predicted a bidding war for the young keeper-batter, who has listed his base price at Rs 2 crore (INR 20 million). Harbhajan believes RCB, who are also looking for a new captain after Virat Kohli's decision to quit captaincy, can rope in Kishan and groom him in a leadership role in the long term.

"Ishan Kishan is someone I am a fan of. On his own capability, on any given day, he can smash 70-80 runs off 30 balls and win the match for his team. He will become a very big player in the time to come. If a player like him goes to any team, he should be given the responsibility of leadership," Harbhajan said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"The way he gets older, with responsibilities, he will become even bigger. He already captains Jharkhand. RCB would definitely target Ishan Kishan in the auction. It will be tough because many teams would go after him at the auction," he added.

Mumbai Indians had to let go of Kishan as they decided to retain captain Rohit Sharma, star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard and Suryakumar Yadav. However, it won't come as a surprise if Mumbai Indians try to get Kishan back at the IPL mega auction this week.

The young wicket-keeper batter has so far played 61 IPL matches and has 1452 runs to his name at an average of over 28 and a strike rate of over 136.