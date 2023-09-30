RCB rope in ECB performance director Mo Bobat as Director of Cricket; appoint Luke Williams as new RCB-W coach

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have roped in Mo Bobat as their new director of cricket. The 40-year-old is currently with England Cricket Board as their Men's team performance director. Bobat has been associated with the ECB since last 12 years and has a good relationship with new RCB coach Andy Flower from their overlapping time with England.

During Bobat's tenure at performance director, England won both 50-over and 20-over World Cup titles while seeing a change of fortune in Tests with Brendon McCullum as coach and Ben Stokes as the skipper. Bobat joined the ECB at 2011, looking after Under-19 program initially before being named as the board's first Player Identification Lead in 2016.

"I'll be forever grateful for all of the opportunities and support that I received over the years and will carry with me many special memories, shared achievements and friendships," Bobat said in a press release by the team about his time with the ECB.

“I’m both excited and proud to be joining RCB as Director of Cricket. RCB is one of the most recognisable franchises in the world, with a renowned fan base. To serve them will be a huge honour. It’s important to acknowledge the work of both Mike Hesson and Sanjay Bangar, for the stability and consistency they provided over recent years.



“I’m really looking forward to working closely with Andy Flower, somebody I know well, to take on the baton and deliver the success that RCB craves," Bobat added.

The IPL team have also announced Luke Williams as their women's team coach as well for the next edition of Women's Premier League (WPL). The former Australian cricketer had guided Adelaide Strikes to their maiden title in Women's Big Bash League in 2022-23 season after couple of runners-up finishes. “I am thrilled to have been provided this opportunity with RCB and can’t wait to get started with the team’s preparations for the second season of the WPL. I look forward to working with a playing group that will host a number of the most exciting players in Indian and world cricket as we look to bring a bold and exciting style of play and success to our huge and passionate fan base,” said Williams in a statement released by the team.

