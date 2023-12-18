RCB IPL Auction 2024 LIVE: The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise ended sixth in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 edition. The Faf du Plessis-led franchise had their moments but couldn't capitalise on them fully to see themselves bow out of the playoffs race on the last day of the league stage. Thus, the upcoming IPL 2024 mini-auction holds a lot of importance for the three-time runners-up as they will look to bolster their squad for the next year's season.

With some big players up for grabs in the auction, comprising the likes of Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, etc., it will be interesting to see how the Bengaluru-based franchise finalise their squad. Ahead of the IPL 2024 mini-auction, here is a look at RCB's requirements, current squad and their remaining purse -

For RCB, their main agenda will be to look for suitable replacements for Josh Hazlewood and Wanindu Hasaranga after releasing the duo. Thus, a fast-bowling all-rounder and a frontline spinner will be their main focus. Moreover, they will also look to go for an Indian pacer, who can excel at the death, as well as a spinner for Harshal Patel and Shahbaz Ahmed, respectively. The two have also been released ahead of the auction.

RCB IPL Auction 2024 LIVE: Royal Challengers Bangalore full squad, captain, batters, bowlers, remaining purse

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Purse - INR 23.25 Crore || Slots left - 6 || Overseas slots left - 3

Existing squad breakdown

Top-order batters: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat

Finishers: Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik, Mahipal Lomror

Allrounders: Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Will Jacks, Manoj Bhandage

Spinners: Mayank Dagar, Karn Sharma, Himanshu Sharma

Fast bowlers: Rajan Kumar, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley