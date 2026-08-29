/'Unbelievable' Cherki leaves new Man City boss Maresca stunned after Palace masterclass

Manchester City playmaker Rayan Cherki’s masterclass against Crystal Palace left his club’s new boss Enzo Maresca stunned on Friday in the Premier League. Cherki scored a brace, and two goals from Erling Haaland helped City crush Palace 4-1, making it two in two this season. City boss Maresca also admitted that Cherki was frustrated to be left out of the starting line-up for last weekend's 2-1 win against Bournemouth in their Premier League opener. The French midfielder, however, responded to the snub in emphatic style in an away clash.



Against Bournemouth, he came off the bench to assist twice and later seized his chance to start at Selhurst Park and make the evening all about himself with a stunning display of football.



"His performance off the ball was unbelievable. Everyone knows his quality, but when he works hard off the ball," Maresca said of his playmaker Cherki. "He was in charge of Wharton; he controlled him. He's helping us and is going to help in the future. We know he's a quality player.



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"I think he was very, very good off the ball and was working very hard."

The attacking midfielder Cherki insisted his impressive display was still far from his top level.



"My performance is so-so. In the first half, we didn't find the space; I played bad," he said. "I need to show them I want to play; I want to score. Next time I want to give the ball around more."



Although reports of Cherki’s flamboyance on the pitch and a volatile personality off it led to differences between him and Pep Guardiola, he hopes to emerge as one of the club’s cornerstones under Maresca.



"I'm very happy for the win. Pep was a big story. We will start another story," he said. "We want to prove it, and we are here for that."



Meanwhile, the PL giants City have made a strong start under Maresca this season, and the former Chelsea boss was pleased with their combative display against Palace.



"Probably the first five or 10 minutes we saw how difficult it was. It's a difficult pitch and tough opponents," he said. "After 10 minutes we controlled the game on the ball and off the ball and deserved to win. The intensity on the team has been good."