'Ravindra Jadeja no Yuvraj but India can't do without him at ODI world cup,' says Sanjay Manjrekar

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has said that India can't do without Ravindra Jadeja at ICC ODI World Cup. The former batter, however, said that it won't be fair to compare Jadeja to Yuvraj Singh. Notably, Singh had played a pivotal role when India last won the ICC World Cup in 2011 and had won Player of the Series award.

"There is a very good chance, it’s almost a certainty that he will play all the World Cup matches. India can’t do without him. Axar Patel will be there in the reserves but Jadeja will be the first-choice spin-bowling all-rounder. If the pitch is rough, if you have got a quality opposition, he will finish in 10 overs," Manjrekar told Star Sports.

“But the batting all-rounder we had in 2011, Yuvraj Singh. It's not fair to compare his batting with Jadeja. So I see him more as a bowling all-rounder with somebody who can be a threat at No. 7 or No.8. His white-ball career has changed completely in the last few years,” said Manjrekar.

Manjrekar, who once called Jadeja a 'bits-and-pieces' cricketer, said that in the last few seasons the left-arm spinner has been bowling his 10 overs in limited overs which shows how 'good a bowler' he is.

"Earlier, he was a formidable Test bowler. In the early part of his one-day career, he wasn't even completing his 10 overs. But in the last few seasons, you see him bowling his 10 overs. That's a best indicator of how good a bowler you are. All you have to do is see how many times you bowl your 10 overs. That's something that you get with Jadeja now. He is a much-improved white-ball cricketer, which he was not 3- years before that," Manjrekar added.

Jadeja has been included in the 15-man squad announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on September 5. Axar Patel also features in the side alongside Jadeja.

