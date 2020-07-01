Ravi Ashwin takes 'light hearted' dig at David Warner after TikTok gets banned

The Indian government decided to ban 59 Chinese apps including TikTok. Australian cricketer, David Warner is extremely fond of the app and has been treating his Indian fans by dancing and enacting on the famous Bollywood and Tollywood songs and dialogues.

But due to the ban, his content will not be visible to his Indian fan base, to which Indian spinner Ravi Ashwin took a dig at the Aussie.

Ashwin took to Twitter and wrote, “Appo Anwar @davidwarner31,” in Tamil it means what David Warner is going to do now?

This did not go down well with a particular Indian fan and commented on the spinners upbringing. He wrote, "You were not raised properly".

Ashwin replied to the fan calling it light-hearted banter. He tweeted: “It’s a light hearted banter in Tamil. Can be so easily missed due to context and language barrier. I appreciate you being a @davidwarner31 fan, my respect for him is still intact. Tc.”

The Indian government had on Monday banned 59 Chinese apps amid the India-China standoff at Galwan Valley.

Other than TikTok, the apps which were banned included UC Browser, SHAREit, Baidu map, Shein, clash of Kings, DU battery saver, Helo, Likee, YouCam makeup, Mi Community, CM Browsers, Virus Cleaner, Apus Browser and many more.