Ranji Trophy 2023/24: Vidarbha beat MP by 62 runs, to lock horns with Mumbai in mega final

Vidarbha beat Madhya Pradesh by 62 runs in the first semifinal of the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 season to enter the final, where they will lock horns with Mumbai for the title. Vidarbha, led by Akshay Wadkar, went past their opposition in defence of 321 on Wednesday (March 6). In the second semifinal, Mumbai thrashed Tamil Nadu by an innings and 70 runs to enter their 48th Ranji final.

Vidarbha, who have won the title on two successive occasions in the 2017-18 and 2018–19 editions of the championship, will now take on Ajinkya Rahane-led Mumbai as this becomes only the second time that teams from the same state will meet in the Ranji final.