Ranji Trophy 2023/24: Vidarbha beat MP by 62 runs, to lock horns with Mumbai in mega final
Story highlights
Ranji Trophy 2024: Vidarbha went past Madhya Pradesh by 62 runs to setup a blockbuster finale versus Mumbai.
Vidarbha beat Madhya Pradesh by 62 runs in the first semifinal of the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 season to enter the final, where they will lock horns with Mumbai for the title. Vidarbha, led by Akshay Wadkar, went past their opposition in defence of 321 on Wednesday (March 6). In the second semifinal, Mumbai thrashed Tamil Nadu by an innings and 70 runs to enter their 48th Ranji final.
Vidarbha, who have won the title on two successive occasions in the 2017-18 and 2018–19 editions of the championship, will now take on Ajinkya Rahane-led Mumbai as this becomes only the second time that teams from the same state will meet in the Ranji final.
Also read: Mumbai hammer Tamil Nadu by an innings and 70 runs to enter 47th Ranji Trophy final
𝐕𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐡𝐚 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥! 🙌🙌— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) March 6, 2024
They beat Madhya Pradesh by 62 runs in a tightly fought contest.
A terrific comeback from the Akshay Wadkar-led side 👌@IDFCFIRSTBank | #VIDvMP | #RanjiTrophy | #SF1
Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/KsLiJPuqXr pic.twitter.com/YFY1kaO1x7
Talking about the first semifinal, Vidarbha opted to bat first and rode on Karun Nair's 63 to only manage 170 with MP's Avesh Khan claiming a four-fer. In reply, MP took a 82-run lead courtesy of keeper-opener Himanshu Mantri's 126. In their second innings, Vidarbha staged an epic comeback posting 402, and setting up a challenging 321-run target, after Yash Rathod's 141, Wadhar's 77 and Dhruv Shorey's 40. Anubhav Agarwal took a five-fer but MP conceded the momentum by giving a target of over 300.
In the run-chase, the former champions had a chance at 195-4 but Akshay Wakhare and Yash Thakur's three scalps each dismissed them for 258. Following Vidarbha's 60-run win, they will now aim for their third Ranji title against Mumbai (who have won the championship on 41 occasions).