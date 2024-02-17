Rajkot Test: ‘I don’t see any weakness in his game’ – Kevin Pietersen in awe of Yashasvi Jaiswal

Former England great Kevin Pietersen cannot stop praising Yashasvi Jaiswal, who completed his fourth Test hundred and the second of the series against England during the ongoing Rajkot Test. Pietersen said for Jaiswal to fall in the Test greats category, he needs to score hundreds outside India that would test his temperament and skill.

Taking to his social media handle (X), Pietersen, before Jaiswal’s second-inning hundred in Rajkot, wrote Jaiswal’s greatest challenge will be to score hundreds in all conditions; however, just after his fourth Test century, KP posted, saying he feels convinced that India opener can smash a century against any opposition anywhere.

Meanwhile, Jaiswal slammed his maiden Test double ton in Vizag, scoring 209.

Kevin’s first post read, ‘I don’t see a single weakness in Jaiswal’s game in Indian conditions.

His greatest challenge is going to be scoring runs away from home.

And watching Jaiswal very closely over the last couple weeks, he CAN get 100s everywhere and I think he will be a GREAT of the game one day! 🩵 And watching Jaiswal very closely over the last couple weeks, he CAN get 100s everywhere and I think he will be a GREAT of the game one day! 🩵 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) February 17, 2024 × Jaiswal's ton put India ahead in Rajkot

After dismissing England on 319 in the first innings, Jaiswal got India off to a flyer. Following Rohit Sharma’s wicket, Jaiswal, alongside Shubman Gill, took the attack to the opposition, with the left-handed opener being the aggressor of the two.

Jaiswal kept finding gaps at will, scoring at a quicker rate. Not only against the spinners, but Jaiswal broke the pacer’s backbone too by smashing them left, right and centre.

Watching him lead the attack, Gill continued from where he had left (in the second innings of the previous Test), completing a fifty in the second innings, putting India in the driver’s seat.

However, shortly after completing his third-inning hundred, Wood’s bouncer stuck Jaiswal, which further led him to retire hurt. Tom Hartley picked Rajat Patidar on duck, while nightwatchman Kuldeep Yadav remained unbeaten on three.