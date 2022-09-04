Raise a drink! Qatar to allow beers sales at FIFA World Cup 2022 matches 3 hours before kick-off

Fans will be able to raise a drink while celebrating the goals and victories of their favourite teams during the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar this year. Qatar has decided to allow beer sales during the tournament despite the strict restrictions on alcohol in the Muslim nation. However, there will still be limitations on alcohol sales during the showpiece event.

As per a report in Reuters, ticketed fans will be allowed to buy beer at the tournament three hours before kick-off and an hour after the full-time whistle. Beer will be sold within the ticketed perimeter surrounding the stadiums in Qatar, however, no alcohol will be served in the stands inside the stadiums.

Alcohol is not entirely banned in Qatar but as per the local law, access to alcoholic beverages is limited to only non-muslims in the country at present. Only a handful of bars and restaurants across the nation are permitted to serve alcoholic drinks, which are strictly banned for Qatari Muslims.

Also Read: Liverpool's woes continue in goalless draw against Everton, Chelsea storm to 2-1 victory against West Ham

Qatar is set to be the first Muslim nation to host the FIFA World Cup and the organisers are expected to face major challenges when it comes to serving alcohol to the travelling fans from across the globe. Budweiser, the alcoholic beverage brand, is one of the major sponsors of the Qatar World Cup and it will hold the exclusive rights to sell beer at the tournament this year.

While beer will be sold around the ticketing perimeter at the stadiums, it will also be available at the FIFA fan zone in Doha. As per Reuters, fans will be able to buy beer at the fan zone from 6:30 pm to 1:00 am every day during the 29-day event.

"Beer will be available when gates open, which is three hours before kick-off. Whoever wants to have a beer will be able to. And then when they leave the stadium as well for one hour after the final whistle," a source was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Also Read: Premier League clubs spend more than La Liga, Serie A and Bundesliga combined in record £1.9billion spree

Qatar is not the first FIFA World Cup host nation to ease its stance on alcohol as previously Brazil had passed a special bill to allow beer to be sold at the stadiums during the tournament in 2014. However, it remains to be seen how Qatar, a country with strict rules regarding alcohol consumption, will manage the situation when thousands of football fans flock the nation for the World Cup.

(With inputs from Reuters)