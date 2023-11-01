Quinton de Kock continues excellent touch in ODI World Cup with fourth ton, refreshes Rohit Sharma's 2019 feat

South Africa’s Quinton de Kock has continued his excellent touch in the ongoing ODI World Cup after smashing his fourth hundred in the tournament against New Zealand. Playing in Pune at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, De Kock is now on a run to imitate Rohit Sharma’s achievement from 2019 when he scored five hundreds. Interestingly, despite his form purple patch of form, he will be hanging his bat at the end of the tournament, having earlier announced his retirement from the game.