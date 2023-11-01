Shaheen Afridi becomes No. 1 ODI bowler after his 3 for 23 in Pakistan's World Cup win over Bangladesh

Shaheen Afridi has climbed several spots to become the No. 1 ODI bowler after his terrific 3 for 23 in Pakistan's seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in match 31 of the 50-over World Cup on Tuesday (Oct 31). He moved past Australia's Josh Hazlewood (673 rating points) to take the first position. It is to be noted that Shaheen has become the No. 1 bowler for the first time in any format.

Shaheen attained the top spot after becoming the fastest pacer to join the 100-wicket club in ODIs in only his 51st match, during Pakistan's easy win over the Bangla Tigers at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata. He was at his best in the game versus the Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangladesh line-up and accounted for early strikes to put Babar Azam-led Men in Green ahead from the word go after being asked to bowl first. He dismissed the likes of Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mahmudullah. His delivery to dismiss Mahmudullah was lauded by the cricketing fraternity.

Shaheen has accounted for 16 scalps in six games in the ongoing ten-team ODI World Cup in India, at an economy rate of 5.22 and a strike rate of 22.87.