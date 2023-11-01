Shaheen Afridi becomes No. 1 ODI bowler after his 3 for 23 in Pakistan's World Cup win over Bangladesh
Story highlights
Shaheen Afridi became the No. 1 ODI bowler after a splendid show in the Pakistan versus Bangladesh ODI WC tie at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Tuesday (Oct 31).
Shaheen Afridi became the No. 1 ODI bowler after a splendid show in the Pakistan versus Bangladesh ODI WC tie at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Tuesday (Oct 31).
Shaheen Afridi has climbed several spots to become the No. 1 ODI bowler after his terrific 3 for 23 in Pakistan's seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in match 31 of the 50-over World Cup on Tuesday (Oct 31). He moved past Australia's Josh Hazlewood (673 rating points) to take the first position. It is to be noted that Shaheen has become the No. 1 bowler for the first time in any format.
Shaheen attained the top spot after becoming the fastest pacer to join the 100-wicket club in ODIs in only his 51st match, during Pakistan's easy win over the Bangla Tigers at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata. He was at his best in the game versus the Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangladesh line-up and accounted for early strikes to put Babar Azam-led Men in Green ahead from the word go after being asked to bowl first. He dismissed the likes of Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mahmudullah. His delivery to dismiss Mahmudullah was lauded by the cricketing fraternity.
Shaheen has accounted for 16 scalps in six games in the ongoing ten-team ODI World Cup in India, at an economy rate of 5.22 and a strike rate of 22.87.
trending now
Also read: 'He is not...': Dawid Malan says coach Matthew Mott should not be blamed for England's CWC '23 debacle
Shaheen's rise has led to considerable changes in the bowling list with Hazlewood, India's Mohammed Siraj, South Africa's Keshav Maharaj, New Zealand's Trent Boult, India’s Kuldeep Yadav and Afghanistan's spin duo Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman moving one place down. With regard to the batting list, Babar continues to lead but only has a slender two-point (818) lead over Indian opener Shubman Gill.