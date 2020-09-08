PV Sindhu agrees to participate in Thomas and Uber Cup 2020

World badminton champions PV Sindhu has agreed to participate in the Thomas and Uber Cup 2020, scheduled to start from October 3. Sindhu had earlier pulled out of the tournament citing personal reasons but has now agreed to be a part of the Indian contingent after being contacted by the Badminton Association of India (BAI) chief Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The BAI chief took to social media platform Twitter to announce that Sindhu has agreed to prepone her family function to be part of the Indian team in the prestigious tournament.

"I have requested @Pvsindhu1 to join the team as we have a favourable draw and have the best chance to take a shot at a medal at the ThomasUberCup," Badminton Association of India (BAI) chief Biswa Sarma tweeted.

"She has agreed and will prepone her family function so that she can be part of the Indian Team and play for the country,” he added.

The Indian women’s team has been pitted against 14-time winner China, France and Germany in Group D whereas the men’s side are in Group C alongside Denmark, Germany and Algeria. Both the men’s and women’s team are fifth seeded in the tournament.

The Thomas and Uber Cup 2020 was to be held in Aarhus, Denkar from May 16 to 24 but was postponed to August 15-23 before finally being scheduled from October 3-11. No badminton tournament has been conducted since BWF shut the World Tour and other tournaments after the completion of All-England in March due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the final team selection for Thomas and Uber Cup will be done on September 17 after the national camp at Pullela Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad.