Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2022: Head-to-head, stats, trivia and predicted playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be looking to continue their winning run when they lock horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Monday (April 25). CSK defeated Mumbai Indians in a last-ball thriller in their last outing to bag their second win in seven matches so far this season as their playoff hopes hang in balance after a woeful start.

CSK had lost four matches in a row before getting off the mark with a win against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their fifth game of the season. They slipped up against in-form Gujarat Titans in their next game despite being in a strong position before returning to winning ways against Mumbai Indians.

Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad's form has remained the biggest worry for CSK this season as the youngster has failed to fire barring one half-century against Gujarat Titans. Their death bowling woes have also been left exposed on several occasions already this year with Adam Milne out of the season due to an injury and Chris Jordan dropped due to poor show with the ball.

Punjab Kings had a great start to their campaign with two wins in their first three games before losing the plot. The Mayank Agarwal-led side has since lost three out of their next four matches to be placed 8th on the points table. Barring Liam Livingstone, none of the PBKS batters have been consistent this season and their pace attack has also lacked venom despite Kagiso Rabada's presence.

While CSK are heading into the clash on the back of a morale-boosting win against Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings had suffered a crushing defeat against Delhi Capitals in their last game. While CSK will be hoping to bag their second win on the trot, Punjab Kings will be looking to return to winning ways at the Wankhede Stadium.

Here is all you need to know about PBKS vs CSK clash in IPL 2022:

Head to head

Chennai Super Kings have an advantage over Punjab Kings when it comes to the head-to-head record between the two teams. CSK have 15 wins compared to Punjab Kings' 11 victories in 26 meetings between the two teams in IPL over the years.

Stats

While CSK's top three have struggled with the bat this season having amassed only 436 runs collectively - the lowest among all ten teams, PBKS' pacers have only managed 18 wickets so far in the tournament.

Trivia

Shikhar Dhawan is on the verge of completing 1000 runs against CSK in IPL. The left-hand opener has 94 runs against the four-time champions and needs only 59 runs to breach the 1000-run mark.

Predicted playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow/Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (C), MS Dhoni (wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary