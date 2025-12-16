/Pune Grand Tour unveils heritage-inspired trophy in New Delhi

The Pune Grand Tour 2026, India’s first-ever UCI 2.2 multi-stage road cycling race, today unveiled its heritage-inspired Trophy at an august gathering in New Delhi. The event brought together notable dignitaries at the national capital led by Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Smt. PT Usha unveiling the Pride of Pune. They were joined by Shri Pankaj Singh, President, Cycling Federation of India (CFI), Shri Jitendra Dudi (IAS), Pune District Collector, Shri Onkar Singh, Chairman CFI, and Shri Maninder Pal Singh, Secretary General, CFI on the occasion.

Crafted by the coppersmiths of Pune, famously known as the Tambat Aali community, the Pune Grand Tour Trophy is a symbol of new India’s spirit, scale and ambition to achieve newer heights.

Over the next 15-days, the glittering Trophy will travel across India covering Rajasthan, Gujarat, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra state, carrying a message that India is ready to take its place on the global cycling map with pride, ambition, and a race rooted in heritage.

The Pune Grand Tour is a four-day, four-stage 437-km continental team men’s road race, expected to witness over 150 professional international cyclists from 26 countries in action, from 19 to 23 January 2026. The historic first UCI 2.2 race in India, is organised by the Government of Maharashtra and Pune District Administration, along with the Cycling Federation of India.

Bespoke Trophy Design

Some creations carry more than their form, and the Pune Grand Tour Trophy is one of them. It isn’t just copper shaped into an object; it holds the pulse of a sport, the grit of the athletes who chase its glory, and the memory of the land it comes from. The Pune Grand Tour trophy was imagined with all of that in mind.

Its silhouette comes from the eight forts that sit along the race route, each a reminder of strategy, resilience, and the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Those forts don’t just mark geography; they represent the spirit that built Pune’s identity. Their influence appears in the trophy’s eightfold structure and in the eight-faced mudra, a quiet nod to the city’s heritage and the stories it carries forward.

At its heart, the trophy opens into a swirling cavity; almost like a breath drawn inward- mirroring the shape of a velodrome. Anyone who has watched cyclists train here knows the rhythm: the steady rise of speed, the discipline, the repeated return to the same line until the movement becomes instinct. That inner vortex is a tribute to that process, that private battle every rider faces long before race day.