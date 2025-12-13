/Pune Grand Tour 2026 set to host 28 International teams, including four national squads

India’s sporting landscape is poised for a historic moment as the country prepares to host its first-ever UCI 2.2 Bajaj Pune Grand Tour 2026 – a Continental Team’s Men’s Elite Road Cycling Race. Scheduled from 19 to 23 January 2026 in the vibrant Pune District, this groundbreaking event is set to kick-start the international cycling calendar with a four-stage, multi-day challenge that promises to be a truly global spectacle.

The Bajaj Pune Grand Tour 2026 is expected to witness participation of 28 competitive teams from across the globe, including 4 national teams representing some of the world’s best cycling nations. India will field 2 national teams’ namely, ‘India A’ and ‘India B’.

This historic sporting initiative was conceptualised and led by Pune District Administration, with the steadfast support of the Government of Maharashtra. The four-stage road race will traverse a 437-kilometer route, winding through Pune’s urban landscapes, heritage rich locations, and its scenic rural expansion. The event aims not only to showcase world-class cycling action, but also to promote the region’s tourism, environment, and infrastructure development.

Reflecting on the response received from global cycling community, Mr. Jitendra Dudi (IAS), Collector Pune District and Officer In-charge of Pune Grand Tour, stated: “We are extremely happy and honoured to see the magnitude of world’s response for the inaugural year of Pune Grand Tour. Major cycling countries like United Kingdom, France, Belgium, Germany, Netherland, Australia, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand etc have shown keen interest with many having confirmed participation.

“Union Cycliste International is very keen to help promote the sport in India. This is Pune’s moment to establish itself as an international cycling destination and we are confident to deliver a world class event,”he added.

Four sages, one grand challenge

The Bajaj Pune Grand Tour 2026 will feature four exhilarating four stage routes, designed to push the limits of world’s seasoned cyclists. Covering 437-km, the routes passes through diverse terrains, from the bustling cityscape to the serene Sahyadri foothills, to push riders through toughest climbs, fastest flats, iconic landmarks to test stamina, strategy, and skill in equal measure.

The routes include:-

Stage 1: Mulsi-Maval Miles (91.8 km, 956 m Elevation): Weaving through Pune’s IT hub Hinjewadi, this opening stage combines flat sprints with sharp urban turns, focusing on landmarks and scenery, blending tech with nature.

(91.8 km, 956 m Elevation): Weaving through Pune’s IT hub Hinjewadi, this opening stage combines flat sprints with sharp urban turns, focusing on landmarks and scenery, blending tech with nature. Stage 2: Maratha Heritage Circuit (109.15 km, 1466 m Elevation): Cyclists will ascend the challenging ghats, facing steep gradients and breathtaking views of Purandar Fort, Sinhagad and Khadakwasla Lake, making this stage a true test of endurance and climbing ability.

(109.15 km, 1466 m Elevation): Cyclists will ascend the challenging ghats, facing steep gradients and breathtaking views of Purandar Fort, Sinhagad and Khadakwasla Lake, making this stage a true test of endurance and climbing ability. Stage 3: Western Ghats Gateway (137.07 km, 820 m Elevation) : Stretching across the Deccan plateau from Purandar to Baramati, this stage favours speed and tactical prowess, with crosswinds and rolling terrain to keep competitors on edge.

(137.07 km, 820 m Elevation) : Stretching across the Deccan plateau from Purandar to Baramati, this stage favours speed and tactical prowess, with crosswinds and rolling terrain to keep competitors on edge. Stage 4: Pune Pride Loop(99.15 km, 560 m Elevation) : The concluding stage winds through the urban sprawls of Pune city, passing through modernity and historic relevance like Shaniwar Wada, featuring technical sections and a dramatic finish in the heart of city.