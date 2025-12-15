/PSL 2026 clashes with IPL next year as PCB chair Naqvi confirms March-May window

For the second consecutive year, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will clash with the Indian Premier League (IPL), as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirmed the March-May window for the 11th season. While IPL’s 19th season gets underway on March 22 and concludes more than two months later on May 26 next year, PSL 2026 will take place from March 26 to May 3, 2026.

Naqvi confirmed this development during a PSL road show in New York, USA, on Sunday (Dec 14), acknowledging that the scheduling clash would require adjustments to Pakistan’s international cricket calendar, with the national team’s schedule set to be reworked.

“Any international commitments of the Pakistan team during this window will be readjusted,” Naqvi said on the sidelines, referring to Pakistan’s proposed tour of Bangladesh, scheduled for the March-April window next year, including two World Test Championship (WTC) Tests, three ODIs and as many T20Is.



Historically hosted during the February-March window over the years, the PCB hosted PSL during the IPL window the previous season, mainly due to Pakistan hosting the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy event, which concluded in the first week of March. Though that window suited everyone, including those registered to represent different teams across both leagues, considering the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup runs from February to March, the PCB agreed to reschedule PSL's date this time.



Naqvi also confirmed that the auction for the two new PSL teams will take place on January 8, indicating the league’s expansion amid scheduling scrutiny.

IPL 2026 auction on December 16



The IPL 2026 mini-auction will get underway in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday (Dec 16), with ten participating teams aiming to fill the remaining 77 slots combined. While most teams have retained their core heading into the 19th edition, a few have left space open to bring in new faces, strengthening their chances of fighting for the coveted IPL crown.

