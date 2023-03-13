PSL 2023 playoff matches live streaming: When and where to watch Pakistan Super League playoff matches live?

PSL 2023 playoff matches live streaming: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 playoffs are set to begin on Wednesday, February 15 with the first qualifier match between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans. These two teams finished in the top two positions during the PSL league stage. The winner of this match will secure a spot in the PSL grand finale, which is scheduled for Sunday, March 19.

If a team loses the first qualifier match, they will have another opportunity to reach the finals by playing against the winner of the first eliminator match. The Eliminator 1 match will take place on Thursday, March 16 between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi. The winner of the eliminator 1 match will then face off against the losing team from the qualifier match in the second eliminator match on Friday, March 17.

Ultimately, the PSL 2023 grand finale will take place on Sunday, March 19, between the winner of the first qualifier match and the victor of the eliminator 2 match. The PSL playoffs are a thrilling time for cricket fans around the world as the best teams compete for the coveted PSL title.

Where to watch PSL 2023 playoff matches live? Live-streaming and broadcasting details

In India, the live broadcast of the PSL 2023 playoff matches will be available on Sony Ten-2 and Sony Six TV Channels. SonyLIV app will live stream the matches live.

In Pakistan, the live broadcast of the matches will be available on Ten Sports, PTV Sports, and A Sports. The live streaming will also be available on the Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha.

PSL 2023 playoff complete schedule

Mar 15, Wed, Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans, Qualifier (1 v 2), Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 7:30 PM (7:00 PM PKT)

Mar 16, Thu, Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi, Eliminator 1 (3 v 4), Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 7:30 PM (7:00 PM PKT)

Mar 17, Fri, TBC vs TBC, Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1), Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 7:30 PM (7:00 PM PKT)

Mar 19, Sun, TBC vs TBC, Final, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 7:30 PM (7:00 PM PKT)

PSL 2023 points table updated

After the completion of the league stage matches, Lahore Qalandars are dominating the PSL points table after having won 7 matches out of 10. They have 14 points in their account. Behind them are Multan Sultans, who sits on the number 2 spot after having won 6 matches out of 10. The third and fourth positions are occupied by Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi respectively. Here is the complete points table. When will PSL 2023 playoff matches be played?

Playoff matches of PSL 2023 will be played on March 15, 16 and 17.

Where will PSL 2023 playoff matches be played?

PSL 2023 playoff matches will be played in Lahore, Pakistan.

What time will PSL 2023 playoff matches be played?

PSL 2023 playoff matches will be played at 7:30 PM IST or 7:00 PM PKT.

Where will PSL 2023 playoff matches be live-streamed?