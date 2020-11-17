PSL 2020 Final, Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Live Streaming: When and how to watch KAR vs LAH match?

Karachi Kings are set to take on Lahore Qalandars in the final of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 at the National Stadium in Karachi on Tuesday. Both Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars have had a sensational run thus far and both the teams will have their eyes on the coveted trophy.

This season’s PSL has seen it all. After a successful first phase in Pakistan, the tournament suffered a halt due to the COVID-19 outbreak in March and after a bit of restructuring, it returned back for its playoffs in November.

Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars are just one match away from lifting the shining trophy but the question remains, who will win PSL 2020?

When and what time will Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 Final between Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars begin?

Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 Final between Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars will begin at 8:30 PM IST on November 17. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 Final between Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars take place?

Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 Final between Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars will be held at the National Stadium, Karachi.

Which channel will telecast Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 Final on TV?

Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 Final between Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars will be telecasted live in Euro Sport in India.

How to watch the live streaming of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 Final between Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars?

The Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars match can be live-streamed on the official YouTube channel of Pakistan Super League.

