'Proper England fans don't boo players': Harry Maguire comes in support of Jordan Henderson

Harry Maguire has come in support of under-fire Jordan Henderson after he was booed by the England fans during the side's international friendly versus Australia at Wembley. Henderson has been under the radar ever since he swapped his role as Liverpool skipper for the Saudi Pro League, joining Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq in July. Maguire, who has been jeered by Manchester United and England supporters, feels those who slammed Henderson "aren't England fans".

Maguiire told Sky Sports, "Proper England fans don't boo players. Don't boo players who dedicate their life to play and do everything they can to make this country have good memories and special moments for them and the fans and their families. "I know a lot of top, top England fans and I know the England fans who have been with me ever since my debut. "They're right behind me and they're right behind Jordan as well. "You heard a lot of cheers and yes, a few jeers, but they aren't England fans."

Henderson joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq from Liverpool in the close season. His switch has been widely criticised as many pointed out his previous public support for the LGBT community. It is to be noted that homosexuality is illegal in the Middle Eastern country, where Henderson will be seen playing in the near future. The 33-year-old was booed extensively in England's 1-0 win over Australia in the international friendly and the same incident followed in England's 3-1 win over Italy, following which they secured Euro 2024 spot.

Ahead of the Italy clash, England coach Gareth Southgate had urged people to stop the booing. "People might disagree with Jordan's stance ... but I don't think it's a reason to not select him and I don't actually think that's a reason to boo him," Southgate told reporters on Monday. "We'd like all the fans behind us. I'll always pick the players I think ... give us the best chance of winning, unless there's something that I feel is not appropriate. If I just select on a popularity contest then our team would look very, very different," he added.

Henderson, meanwhile, has remained committed to playing for England and leading the side despite the boos and criticism. "It's not nice, your own fans, if they were booing. But listen, people have got their own opinions," Henderson told Sky Sports. "...it won't change who I am and what I do for this team and for my country. I give absolutely everything every time. "I still want to play for England for as long as I possibly can and give everything for the team, for my country," he opined.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE