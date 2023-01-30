'Promoter of war, murder...': Ukraine slams International Olympic Committee

Targetting the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Ukrainian president's advisor Mykhaylo Podolyak on Monday slammed the global body for attempting to find ways to allow Russian athletes to compete. Podolyak took to Twitter to post his rant where he referred to the body as 'promoter of war'.

"(The) IOC is a promoter of war, murder and destruction. The IOC watches with pleasure Russia destroying Ukraine and then offers Russia a platform to promote genocide and encourages their further killings," tweeted Podolyak.

"Obviously Russian money that buys Olympic hypocrisy doesn't have a smell of Ukrainian blood. Right, Mr. Bach? added the presidential aide, referring to IOC president Thomas Bach.

The statement by Podolyak comes days after the IOC said athletes could compete in the quadrennial competition as neutrals. The IOC said that "no athlete should be prevented from competing just because of their passport".

"Respect the rights of all athletes to be treated without any discrimination, in accordance with the Olympic Charter. Governments must not decide which athletes can participate in which competition and which athletes cannot."

With the next Olympics scheduled to take place in Paris in 2024, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been goading French President Emmanuel Macron to not allow Russians.

"We must be sure that Russia will not be able to use it (the Olympics) or any other international sporting event to promote aggression or its state chauvinism."

He added that allowing Russians will show 'terror can allegedly be something acceptable. Meanwhile, Ukraine's sports minister threatened that his country and its athletes will boycott the 2024 Olympics if IOC goes ahead with its plan.

After IOC's statement, Russian Olympic Committee president Stanislav Pozdnyakov also chimed in and said 'voice of common sense' had been heard.

“The priority for us remains the same - to secure the rights and interests of our athletes,” said Pozdnyakov.

(With inputs from agencies)