Probably wouldn't have played any other Grand Slam, says injured Nadal after Spaniard wins French Open

Rafael Nadal stunned one and all, including himself, by winning the 2022 French Open on Sunday (June 05). Nadal, who was battling a foot injury throughout the competition, convincingly defeated 23-year-old Casper Ruud in the final, by 6-3, 6-3, 6-0, to win his 14th French Open title and extend his Grand Slam tally to 22.

Thoughout the tournament, in Paris, Nadal was not looking at his best and his movement on the court was also restricted. However, he still managed to get past all the oppositions to win another title at the Roland Garros; showcasing his hold on clay courts. After the championship, the Spainard conceded that had it been any other Grand Slam, he would've probably skipped it due to injury.

Speaking to Reuters, Nadal was asked if he would have taken part in any other Grand Slam apart from French Open. To this, the 36-year-old replied saying, "Probably not".