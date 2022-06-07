Probably wouldn't have played any other Grand Slam, says injured Nadal after Spaniard wins French Open

Wouldn't have played any other Grand Slam: Nadal after French Open win Photograph:( AFP )
After the championship at the Roland Garros, the Spainard conceded that had it been any other Grand Slam, he would've probably skipped it due to injury concerns.
Rafael Nadal stunned one and all, including himself, by winning the 2022 French Open on Sunday (June 05). Nadal, who was battling a foot injury throughout the competition, convincingly defeated 23-year-old Casper Ruud in the final, by 6-3, 6-3, 6-0, to win his 14th French Open title and extend his Grand Slam tally to 22.
Thoughout the tournament, in Paris, Nadal was not looking at his best and his movement on the court was also restricted. However, he still managed to get past all the oppositions to win another title at the Roland Garros; showcasing his hold on clay courts. After the championship, the Spainard conceded that had it been any other Grand Slam, he would've probably skipped it due to injury.
Speaking to Reuters, Nadal was asked if he would have taken part in any other Grand Slam apart from French Open. To this, the 36-year-old replied saying, "Probably not".
He further stated, "We have been through a lot of emotions. Probably the most unexpected, surprising (title) and all the things I had to do to play the event makes the title one of the most special."
Nadal's biggest moment came when he got past World number one and defending champion Novak Djokovic in a four-set riveting clash and there was no looking back for him since then. In the semi-finals, he was leading Germany's Alexander Zverev by a set, with the second set also being closely fought, when injury to Zverev helped Nadal proceed ahead.
At 36, Nadal battled injury concerns to reach the summit clash at the Roland Garros and returned with the elusive title. After the finale, the legendary player also opened up on his future and Wimbledon participation.
In this regard, he added, "I am going to be in Wimbledon if my body is ready to be in Wimbledon. Wimbledon is not a tournament that I want to miss. Wimbledon is a priority, always has been a priority. If I'm able to play with anti-inflammatories yes. To play with anaesthetic injections, I do not want to put myself in that position again. It can happen once but no it's not the philosophy of life I want to follow. Let's see. I am always a positive guy and always expect the things are going the right way. Let's be confident, let's be positive and let's see what's going on."