Premier League to review controversial VAR decisions, PGMOL accepts certain calls were incorrect

The latest Premier League gameweek was marred by a plethora of bad decisions that changed the nature and progression of the games that were played in England.

Fans and team members, playing or administrative, were left fuming by the end after a series of decisions were overturned due to the intervention of VAR and after multiple fouls were overlooked despite the presence of a review system.

These feelings were made extremely apparent by the managers and players concerned in the aftermath of their respective matches.

In the wake of these developments, the Premier League has now called for an investigation in tandem with the PGMOL to look into the circumstances surrounding critical moments at St. James Park and Stamford Bridge.

Shortly after the PGMOL were asked to look into the matter, the organisation admitted that the decisions that were taken during the matches were incorrect.

They declared that they will be working with the Premier League to fine-tune their processes and ensure that such circumstances never present themselves again.

In London, West Ham were denied the opportunity to level their score with Chelsea after a late equaliser by Maxwel Cornet was ruled out after a VAR review declared that The Blues goalkeeper Edouard Mendy was fouled moments before the goal.

During the game between Newcastle and Crystal Palace, on the other hand, what would have been a winning goal was disallowed after it was judged that Joe Willock was fouled Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita.

In addition to these errors, Leeds, who suffered a loss at the hands of Brentford, were robbed of a penalty for a tackle on Crysencio Summerville by Aaron Hickey.

Aston Villa faced their fair share of VAR trouble as Philippe Coutinho's goal against Manchester City was chalked off as the assistant referee incorrectly called for an off-side. However, VAR was unable to overturn the decision as the whistle was blown before the ball found the back of the net.