/Premier League: Saka believes Arsenal's depth could help them win first title in over two decades

Bukayo Saka believes Arsenal's strength in depth can be the difference for the Gunners this season as they look to end a wait since 2003/04 to win the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's men are four points clear at the top of the table from Bournemouth, with their realistic title challengers Manchester City and Liverpool six and seven points adrift respectively. Arsenal have finished second for each of the past three seasons when injury problems at times derailed their title challenge. However, Arteta now has a far deeper pool of resources to call on after a £250 million ($333 million) spend on eight sigings during the transfer window.

Saka is among the Arsenal stars, also including Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz and William Saliba, to have already been sidelined by injury at times this season.

But Arteta's side have relied on their strength from set pieces and an excellent defensive record to win seven consecutive games in all competitions.

"This year I feel we're a very strong group and we've got a lot of quality. We've suffered already a lot of injuries, but the players that have come in have shown that we can all keep the level at the highest," Saka told Sky Sports.

"I think that's where we've slipped off in a few seasons, but this season, we've got that and it's making me really believe we can do it."

Next year could be a memorable one for Saka as he also aims to end England's long wait since 1966 to win a major tournament at the World Cup.

"That's my prayer. Of course it is doable," he added on the prospect of a Premier League and World Cup double in 2026.

"You can't really do anything if you don't believe in it. I believe it is possible. It won't be easy, definitely won't be easy, but yeah it is possible."

Saka was part of the England sides that lost two European Championship finals under Gareth Southgate.

The Three Lions are the only European side to qualify so far for the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico after a flawless start to their qualifying campaign since Thomas Tuchel took charge.

Saka has been impressed by Tuchel and hopes his experience at the highest level of the club game with Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Bayern Munich can be key to England's chances.

"I think he is a top coach, tactical understanding and with people as well he is very demanding, he knows how to get the best out of the players I would say," said the 24-year-old.