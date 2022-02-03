Premier League reschedules four postponed matches for matchweek 26

Four Premier League matches that were previously postponed have been rescheduled for February 23-24, falling in Matchweek 26.The latest rearranged fixtures include Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool`s match against Leeds.

The rearranged schedule of matches are: Wednesday, February 23 -- Burnley v Spurs, Watford v Crystal Palace, and Liverpool v Leeds.

Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers will happen on February 24.Earlier, the Premier League`s COVID-19 match postponement guidance was updated to include a COVID-19 impact threshold.

From now on, if a club applies to postpone a match on the grounds of insufficient players due to COVID-19, they must have a minimum of four positive cases within their squad.

This guidance will come into effect ahead of the next Premier League fixture on Saturday, February 5 (Burnley v Watford).