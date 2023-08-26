Premier League: Manchester United rally to beat Forest 3-2, Arsenal held by 10-man Fulham

Manchester United came back from conceding twice in the first four minutes to beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 on Saturday as Arsenal dropped points for the first time this season in a 2-2 draw with 10-man Fulham.

The Gunners slip up allowed north London rivals Tottenham to remain top of the table on goal difference after they won 2-0 at Bournemouth.

United were looking to kickstart their season after losing 2-0 to Tottenham last weekend, but could not have got off to a worse start at Old Trafford.

Taiwo Awoniyi burst clear from a United corner to score for the seventh consecutive Premier League game after 90 seconds.

There were just three minutes and 45 seconds on the clock when Willy Boly then found the net from Morgan Gibbs-White's free-kick.

United escaped with a 1-0 win over Wolves in their opening game of the season despite being outplayed by the visitors to dampen expectation they could challenge for a first league title in a decade.

But they battled back to secure a vital three points in thrilling fashion.

Cristian Eriksen started the comeback when he turned home Marcus Rashford's cross.

Casemiro missed an great chance to level before the break but made amends when he fired home Bruno Fernandes' knockdown.

Forest captain Joe Worrall was then sent off 23 minutes from time for bringing down Fernandes as he bore down on goal.

The new United captain was criticised for his body language in defeat at Spurs, but Fernandes was the match winner from the penalty spot after Rashford was brought down in the area.

ALSO READ | Virender Sehwag handpicks THIS batter to finish with most runs in Cricket World Cup 2023

Arsenal blow lead

Arsenal made to a similarly disastrous start when Andreas Pereira pounced on Bukayo Saka's poor pass to catch Aaron Ramsdale off his line in the first minute at the Emirates.

Fulham's rearguard held out for more than 70 minutes, but their resistence was finally broken when Saka levelled from the penalty spot.

Two goals in two minutes looked to have turned the game around as substitute Eddie Nketiah slotted home Fabio Vieira's inviting cross.

Fulham's Calvin Bassey was then sent-off for a second bookable offence.

But the 10 men salvaged a point when Joao Palhinha swept home a corner three minutes from time.

Tottenham on top

Earlier, Tottenham maintained their bright start under Ange Postecoglou as James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski struck to see off Bournemouth.

Postecoglou's men have so far shrugged off the departure of the club's all-time record goalscorer Harry Kane to Bayern Munich with new signing Maddison at the heart of most of their good work.

The England international's first Tottenham goal on 17 minutes was just reward for the visitor's dominance of the first half.

But Bournemouth looked the more likely to score in the second period before Kulusevski steered Destiny Udogie's cross into the far corner just after the hour mark.

At the other end of the table, Everton's miserable start to the season continued as Sasa Kalajdzic struck a late winner to secure Wolves' first points of the campaign with a 1-0 victory at Goodison Park.

Brentford remain unbeaten but were denied by Joachim Andersen's equaliser for Crystal Palace in a 1-1 draw.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE