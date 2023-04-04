Premier League: Luke Shaw extends Manchester United stay; pens new contract until 2027

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has penned a new contract until 2027 as he extends his stay at Old Trafford for another four years. Shaw signed from Southampton in 2014, will complete a decade at the club at the end o next season and will be one of United’s longest-serving players. Only David de Gea has served more time at the club than Shaw who has been a constant feature in the team in recent times.

"Nine years ago, I signed for this amazing club, and I'm thrilled to be extending my stay,” Shaw said after extending his contract.

The former Southampton has featured predominantly for the first time under the reigns of Louis Van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Ole Goonar Solkjaer and others. This season he has yet again impressed under Erik ten Hag and is the club’s number choice in defense.

"I've grown immensely since coming to Manchester all those years ago, both as a person and as a player; I know what is needed to succeed at a club like this.

"We're at the beginning of our journey under the manager and his coaching staff. We've been successful already this season, but we want much more. There's a great opportunity to create something special here, and I'm going to give everything to be part of that."

Shaw’s time with United has also seen him earn a call-up to the England side where he has been impeccable. Shaw has earned 29 England caps and was part of the England team that reached the final of the Euro 2020, before losing to France on penalties. Indeed, Shaw scored England’s opening goal in that final and looked nailed on before the Italians managed to come back.

Manchester United on the flip side are having a mixed season and are involved in a tough battle for a place in the top four. All Manchester United, Newcastle United and Tottenham are on 50 points, but Spurs have played two matches more than the other two. United still have an opportunity to win the Europa League and the FA Cup as they try to hunt down the trophies at the business end of the campaign.

