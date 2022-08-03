Premier League clubs to not take the knee before every match, gesture limited to only significant games

Two years after the Premier League clubs had decided to express solidarity with the rest of the world in 'taking the knee' as a gesture of standing up against racism of all forms, they have decided not to continue with it in each match next season. The Premier League clubs have decided the anti-racism pre-match gesture will now be limited to only a handful of significant games next season.

Premier League players had started taking the knee in 2020 after the season had resumed post the delay caused by COVID-19. The initiative had begun in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a black man, who died in police custody in Minneapolis, US earlier that year. Floyd's death had sparked massive anti-racism protests across the US and around the globe.

However, the Premier League clubs and players have now decided to not take the knee before every game next season and limit the gesture to only a few matches, which are of more significance.

In a statement, captains of the Premier League clubs reaffirmed they remain committed in their fight against racism and discrimination. However, they will only take the knee in some special matches like the opening and the final game of the season, the Boxing Day fixtures and the finals of the league, FA Cup and the EFL Cup among others.

"We have decided to select significant moments to take the knee during the season to highlight our unity against all forms of racism and in so doing we continue to show solidarity for a common cause," Premier League captains said in a statement.

"We remain resolutely committed to eradicate racial prejudice, and to bring about an inclusive society with respect and equal opportunities for all," they added.

The Premier League clubs had also decided to wear the 'Black Lives Matter' logo on their shirts. It was later replaced by the 'No Room for Racism' message. As per Reuters, 119,000 pounds were raised from the royalties from the sleeve badges with 'No Room for Racism' message on club shirts sold last season which will be donated to youth clubs. The Premier League have decided to match that amount raising the total donation figure to 2,38,000 pounds.

(With agency inputs)