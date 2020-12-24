Premier League: Chelsea's Ziyech out of Arsenal clash, Chilwell, James doubtful

Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech will absent on Saturday's Premier League clash with Arsenal due to a muscle problem, as per Frank Lampard. The Blues' boss also said that Ben Chilwell and Reece James are doubtful after picking up knocks.

Ziyech was one of the star signings for the Blues this season. He arrived from Ajax Amsterdam during the close-season for a reported 40 million euros ($48.81 million). However, the 27-year-old missed the start of the campaign through injury.

The Morocco international has not played since Chelsea's 3-1 win over promoted Leeds United on December 5.

"Ziyech won't be fit for Arsenal... he's got another muscle injury. You have to wait for it to recover," Lampard told a news conference on Wednesday.

"It's not a long-term concern, we hope to have him back within the next week or so, and hopefully offering what he was before."

Chilwell and James both picked up injuries in the past week which makes their availability for Arsenal clash as well as the visit of Aston Villa two days later makes it doubtful.

"I can't give you an answer at the moment. I'm not sure if they'll be fit for either game," Lampard added.