/Porto land Thiago Silva as veteran defender extends legendary career

Former Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain stalwart Thiago Silva has joined Porto at the age of 41, the Portuguese club confirmed on Saturday, marking a remarkable new chapter in a career that refuses to slow down. Fresh off a two-season stint with Fluminense in Brazil, the veteran centre-back brings leadership, experience and a winning mentality to the Primeira Liga leaders.

“Thiago Silva is a Dragon,” the club announced in a statement, referencing Porto’s famous nickname and underlining the scale of the signing.

Silva went on to play for Dynamo Moscow before returning to Fluminense, where he established himself at senior level. His performances earned him a move to AC Milan, where he won the Serie A title and emerged as one of world football’s elite centre-backs. In 2012, he joined Paris Saint-Germain, becoming the backbone of a dominant side that ruled French football for nearly a decade.

During his time in Paris, Silva won seven Ligue 1 titles and multiple domestic trophies, captaining the club through its most successful era. He left PSG in 2020 to join Chelsea, where age proved no barrier. At Stamford Bridge, he played a key role in Chelsea’s Champions League triumph in 2021, lifting the trophy at Porto’s Estádio do Dragão the same city he now returns to.

Across his glittering career, Silva has won 32 trophies at club level. With Porto currently leading the Primeira Liga by five points, the Brazilian could yet add another honour to an already extraordinary legacy. Even at 41, Thiago Silva continues to defy time.

