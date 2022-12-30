ugc_banner

PM Narendra Modi wishes speedy recovery to Rishabh Pant after a fatal accident

Roorkee, UttarakhandEdited By: Gautam SodhiUpdated: Dec 30, 2022, 06:31 PM IST

Photograph:(Twitter)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted about Rishabh Pant, who suffered a fatal accident in the wee hours of Friday near his hometown in Roorkee. 

Indian cricket team's keeper-batter Rishabh Pant suffered a fatal accident in the wee hours of Friday near his hometown in Roorkee, Uttarakhand where he succumbed to serious injuries. The sight was heartwrenching for the onlookers as Pant's car was damaged and burnt after getting flipped following a collision with a divider.

Luckily, he got out of it and is currently getting treated at the Max Hospital in Dehradun. Meanwhile, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who also lost his mother - Heeraben Modi, in the early hours of Friday, sent good wishes for Pant.

In a heartful message for him, Modi wrote, "Distressed by the accident of noted cricketer Rishabh Pant. I pray for his good health and well-being. 
@RishabhPant17

As reported, Pant fell asleep while driving as he was returning to Delhi from his hometown. The condition of his car was in terrible shape - damaged from the front and even burnt. 

Following the accident, the cricketing world went into a frenzy with everyone from across countries started sending best wishes for Pant. From Virender Sehwag and Anil Kumble to Ricky Ponting and Kevin Pietersen, everyone tweeted about Pant's well-being.

Earlier, Jay Shah - BCCI secretary, also informed everyone about Rishabh's situation in this tweet.

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant was not picked for India's white-ball series against Sri Lanka, starting with a T20I in Mumbai on January 3rd. He was rather asked by the board and management to report to NCA to work on strength and conditioning. 

