PM Narendra Modi wishes speedy recovery to Rishabh Pant after a fatal accident

Indian cricket team's keeper-batter Rishabh Pant suffered a fatal accident in the wee hours of Friday near his hometown in Roorkee, Uttarakhand where he succumbed to serious injuries. The sight was heartwrenching for the onlookers as Pant's car was damaged and burnt after getting flipped following a collision with a divider.

Luckily, he got out of it and is currently getting treated at the Max Hospital in Dehradun. Meanwhile, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who also lost his mother - Heeraben Modi, in the early hours of Friday, sent good wishes for Pant.

In a heartful message for him, Modi wrote, "Distressed by the accident of noted cricketer Rishabh Pant. I pray for his good health and well-being.

As reported, Pant fell asleep while driving as he was returning to Delhi from his hometown. The condition of his car was in terrible shape - damaged from the front and even burnt.

Following the accident, the cricketing world went into a frenzy with everyone from across countries started sending best wishes for Pant. From Virender Sehwag and Anil Kumble to Ricky Ponting and Kevin Pietersen, everyone tweeted about Pant's well-being.

Earlier, Jay Shah - BCCI secretary, also informed everyone about Rishabh's situation in this tweet.

My thoughts and prayers are with Rishabh Pant as he fights his way back to recovery. I have spoken to his family and the doctors treating him. Rishabh is stable and undergoing scans. We are closely monitoring his progress and will provide him with all the necessary support. — Jay Shah (@JayShah) December 30, 2022 ×