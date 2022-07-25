Playing all three formats will become tough, says South Africa's Quinton De Kock

South Africa`s Quinton de Kock says it will become difficult for players to participate in all three formats of cricket if more games continue to be added to the sport`s packed schedule. Cricket`s busy calendar attracted criticism when England all-rounder Ben Stokes announced his retirement from one-day internationals (ODI) this month.

Former Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram last week said he understood the reasons behind Stokes`s decision, while ex-England captain Nasser Hussain described the global cricket schedule as "madness".

"It`s going to start being tough for players -- three formats is a lot and it looks like more games are happening over the calendar," De Kock told reporters on Sunday, after England`s third ODI against South Africa was abandoned due to rain.

"Players need to make decisions individually and if they feel they can do it (play all three formats), I am happy for them. But guys need to take decisions into their own hands."

The 29-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman announced his retirement from test cricket in December, citing a desire to spend more time with his family.

"I`ve been roped in to play a couple of leagues but that`s my own consequence," De Kock said. "I am happy to do it.

"It`s still a sacrifice but I`m slowly getting to an age where I need to think about where I want to be in my career. As long as I can do it at my own pace then I am happy.

"When you`re still young you need to play all three formats and get certain things done in your career. It starts getting harder as you start getting older and the body doesn`t cooperate like it used to. It`s just a management thing."

England and South Africa meet in three Twenty20 internationals, starting in Bristol on Wednesday.