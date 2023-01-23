PL: Cesc Fabregas lauds manager Mikel Arteta following Arsenal's win over Manchester United

Arsenal is having a dream run in the ongoing season of the English Premier League. Against their age-old rivals Manchester United in a home fixture on Sunday night, the Gunners didn’t leave a stone unturned in their effort to claim an important win and take a five-point lead over Manchester City on the points table. Following the win, former Arsenal star mid-fielder Cesc Fabregas lauded manager Mikel Arteta for trusting the process and for believing in the young group of players at helm. Fabregas, who didn’t win a Premier League title with Arsenal, feels if they are going to produce similar performances in matches to come, Arsenal could actually have the final hurray.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Cesc said, “He's done a fantastic job. We saw in the [Amazon] documentary the way he pushes players, the way he understands players.”

On Sunday, Manchester United opened the scoring through Marcus Rashford in the 17th minute. Hosts Arsenal took just seven minutes to equalise. Bukayo Saka then made it 2-1 in the 53rd minute while United’s defender Lisandro Martinez made it 2-2 soon after. Just when it looked like the match could end in a draw, Nketiah cheekily hit one in during the 90th minute to give Arsenal the lead they wanted. As the match ended with Arsenal winning the clash, the crowd went berserk.

Heaping praises on Arteta for bringing the change in the dressing room and making everyone believe that they can again taste glory after almost 20 years, Fabregas said,

"I was lucky enough to be at the training ground recently and it felt like I had never been there before because everything had changed so much. The manager of the training ground told me that 95 per cent of the changes were Mikel's. He's changed the perception of the club, a lot of positive messages around the training ground, much bigger facilities, better equipment, the pitches are better. Everything, you name it,” Fabregas added.

Under Arteta, Arsenal finished eighth on two straight occasions and even missed out on qualifying for the UCL as well. Commentating on the same, Cesc said the turn-around for Arsenal this season is commendable, and that he would suggest other clubs to also follow the same path and not get panic and sack managers just because the results are going in their favour at the moment.

“Remember, they finished eighth for two consecutive seasons. To do what they're doing in a short space of time and doing it in the manner they're doing is quite inspiring. Arsenal gave time to Mikel and this proves and shows to other clubs to not panic when things go wrong,” said Fabregas.