Pele’s equally-terrific teammates that the world seems to have forgotten

Pele was a legendary football player who reached many milestones and breached several world records in the sport’s history. But what contributed to his immense success were his equally-terrific team members, who made sure Pele and company get to clinch the 1970 FIFA World Cup title. The world today remembers Pele, and describes him as the greatest of all time (GOAT), but what about other players who shared memorable, historic moments with Pele? History might have forgotten them but that doesn’t strip them of their importance to the world football fraternity.

Carlos Alberto: Captain Carlos Alberto was one of the most popular team members of the Brazilian football team of the 1970s. He was the best defender of all time. After the Brazilian national team, Alberto rejoined Pele at New York Cosmos in 1977. He worked as a coach in nations like Nigeria, Azerbaijan, Brazil and Mexico, before taking retirement in 2005. He died back in 2016 at the age of 72.

Brito: Brito mostly stays away from the public eye. Between 1964 and 1972, he earned 45 Brazil caps. He played for 10 different clubs, before getting retired in 1979 at the age of 40. He is now 83 years old.

Everaldo: Everaldo was a special player. Very few people know that he made his international debut only in 1967, just three years before the 1970 showdown. It was the team coach Mario Zagallo, who gave him the big opportunity. He died in a car crash in October 1974.

Jairzinho: Jairzinho was another great player in the team squad. He scored a total of 33 goals in 81 matches. After football, he tried to become the mayor of Roi but failed. He is now 77 years old.

Clodoaldo: Clodoaldo is extremely popular for his baffling sprint on the ground in the 1970 grand finale which left Italy stunned. His terrific flowing move eventually helped Alberto score his iconic goal in the match. He is 73 years old now. He played the majority of his career with Pele and even got to manage the East Timor national team in 2010.

Rivelino: He was only 24 years old when his team claimed the FIFA World Cup trophy in 1970. He played a total of 92 matches under the banner of the Brazilian national team, during the 13-year-long stint. He is 76 years old now and works as a TV expert.